Central Oregon Veterans Ranch welcomes the community for the Second Annual Harvest Festival
The Second Annual Harvest Festival was back and better than ever! Central Oregon Veteran's Ranch opened their festival up to the community this time. Last year, it was limited to veterans and their families. People got to hop up on the tractor and go for a spin. There was also a cake walk and raffles for gift cards and gift baskets. People were able to hand-pick straight from the garden and take home some vegetables, at a $1 per pound. The veterans also got to pick from the pumpkin patch and get a free pumpkin.