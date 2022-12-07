Santa Express was a success
Five thousand pounds of donations were collected by the Bend Fire Department over the three night event. You can still donate by taking items to any of the 6 Bend Fire stations.
Five thousand pounds of donations were collected by the Bend Fire Department over the three night event. You can still donate by taking items to any of the 6 Bend Fire stations.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.