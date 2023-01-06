Pet Pals: All cute, furry animals need a good home
Our sincere apologies for Katie Zuniga's singing. She just can't help it when it comes to guinea pigs!
Our sincere apologies for Katie Zuniga's singing. She just can't help it when it comes to guinea pigs!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.