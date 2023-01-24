Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
New
Published 10:44 PM

What’s the buzz? OSU offers pre-sale vouchers for bee-themed pollinator license plates

If OSU's Horticulture Department sells 3,000 pre-sale vouchers for a 'Pollinator Paradise' bee-themed license plate, production can begin.

·       OSU is running the “bee plate” campaign and began voucher sales for the Pollinator Paradise plate last week.

·       Learn more about the plates and purchase vouchers here:  https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/oregon-pollinator-license-plate-presale

·       DMV will not make the plate until 3,000 vouchers are sold. When that happens, it usually takes six months for the plates to be available.

·       As of Tuesday morning, OSU had sold 2,017 vouchers. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content