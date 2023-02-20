Not a holiday for colleges
Presidents Day is not a holiday for colleges in Oregon. Some students we talked to today at OSU-Cascades wished they'd had the day off.
Presidents Day is not a holiday for colleges in Oregon. Some students we talked to today at OSU-Cascades wished they'd had the day off.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.