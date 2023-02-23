Pay It Forward: Conni is a busy volunteer
She's been a volunteer at many places for many years, and gets rewarded with $500 from Mid Oregon Credit Unuon and Dutch Bros.
She's been a volunteer at many places for many years, and gets rewarded with $500 from Mid Oregon Credit Unuon and Dutch Bros.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.