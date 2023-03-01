Insulin prices to drop per President’s request
Eli Lilly, one of the world's largest producers of insulin says it's cutting it's prices by up to 70%. This news has made local diabetics very happy!
Eli Lilly, one of the world's largest producers of insulin says it's cutting it's prices by up to 70%. This news has made local diabetics very happy!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.