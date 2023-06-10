Congresswoman Chavez-Deremer holds roundtable to speak to businesses in the Sisters community

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Congresswoman Lori Chavez-Deremer was in Sisters Saturday for the rodeo, but also to hold a business roundtable at the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce. The first-term congresswoman got to hear concerns from people in the Sisters community. It included people in agriculture and other businesses, along with the non profit Sisters Community Foundation . They discussed the impacts of drought conditions, finding employees to hire and keep, and workforce housing.

