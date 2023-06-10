Skip to Content
Videos

Congresswoman Chavez-Deremer holds roundtable to speak to businesses in the Sisters community

By
New
Published 6:25 PM

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) --  Congresswoman Lori Chavez-Deremer was in Sisters Saturday for the rodeo, but also to hold a business roundtable at the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce. The first-term congresswoman got to hear concerns from people in the Sisters community. It included people in agriculture and other businesses, along with the non profit Sisters Community Foundation. They discussed the impacts of drought conditions, finding employees to hire and keep, and workforce housing. 

Article Topic Follows: Videos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content