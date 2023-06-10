Congresswoman Chavez-Deremer holds roundtable to speak to businesses in the Sisters community
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Congresswoman Lori Chavez-Deremer was in Sisters Saturday for the rodeo, but also to hold a business roundtable at the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce. The first-term congresswoman got to hear concerns from people in the Sisters community. It included people in agriculture and other businesses, along with the non profit Sisters Community Foundation. They discussed the impacts of drought conditions, finding employees to hire and keep, and workforce housing.