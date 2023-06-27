The annual Pilot Butte Fireworks Show, presented by Subaru of Bend, will pay homage to Gary Mattison, the late patriarch of the family that puts on the show, Isabella Warren reports.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.