Redmond Fire wants votes for a new levy
The Fire Department needs nine more employees to cover all shifts for both firefighting and emergency medical calls.
The Fire Department needs nine more employees to cover all shifts for both firefighting and emergency medical calls.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.