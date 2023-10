Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler joins us at 6 a.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 18th on NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise for our monthly 'Ask the Mayor' segment. You can submit a question - anonymously if you wish - under the Community tab at http://www.ktvz.com/ask-the-mayor .

