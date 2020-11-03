What happens if Bend’s two large bond measures are not approved?
Bend Mayor Sally Russell and the director of the Deschutes Public Library tell NewsChannel 21 both bonds have been years in the making.
Bend Mayor Sally Russell and the director of the Deschutes Public Library tell NewsChannel 21 both bonds have been years in the making.
Comments
4 Comments
As with all no votes with government getting more money:
“Children, minorities, and women hardest hurt.”
Kind of the common by word used so much many of us have quit listening to sensational comments….
….don’t care if the bonds were ‘years in the making’, I’m tired of my taxes constantly going up
I appreciate the usefulness of libraries as far as the storage for books. But aren’t they yet another victim of the internet similar to video stores. Those of us with internet have almost unlimited excess to info and research without leaving the house.