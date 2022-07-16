Warm and getting even warmer

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid-50s to high-40s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We come out of the weekend with some slight cooling, but staying in the mid-80s through Monday. Sunny skies stay with us, and by Tuesday we are back in the mid to upper 90s, with a chance for triple digits in parts of the region. It is likely that we will stay there through the middle of the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US App Store