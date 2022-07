Earlier this month, Saint Charles declared an emergency for a "crisis standard of care," that happens when resources are limited, or critical care patients exceed capacity. Some nurses reached out to NewsChannel 21, and said they believe it was done to let the hospital violate union contracts, and change workloads. Saint Charles has 555 job openings. 156 are for registered nurses, and 63 are for certified nursing assistants.

