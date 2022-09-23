Free self-guided art tours in Sisters let’s the public talk to artists and view their private art studios
The 6th annual Artist Studio Tour is this weekend in Sisters. The free self-guided tour allows you to visit private art studios, and meet the artists. We spoke with two who are participating.
"It brings me a lot of joy to be able to have my artwork in people's homes, or creating a special piece of artwork for them," artist sculptor Danae Miller said. "Having my work in a public environment has been a wonderful experience."
Crystal and bronze sculptor Lawrence Stoller said, "An artist needs an audience basically. It's fun to have people come. We don't have a lot of touring of our facility, but from time to time we do. This is an opportunity for us to open up and be available."