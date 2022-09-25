People were invited to walk, run, or jog to help save dogs around the world.

The Bend nonprofit Street Dog Hero kicked off its third annual fundraiser in Bend Sunday.

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.