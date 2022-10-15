About 60 people participate in ‘Walk Like Madd’ to eliminate and raise awareness on impaired driving
About 60 people took part in the "Walk Like Madd" event Saturday at Bend's Alpenglow Park. In this case, mad has two d's, and it stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The walk raises awareness and funds to reduce and hopefully eliminate drunk and drugged driving. This was Madd's first such event in Bend. The organization promotes youth education programs, public education campaigns to put out tv PSA ads, and social media ads at their events. People walked for 45 minutes -- because Madd says every 45 minutes, there's someone killed by an impaired driver in the U.S.