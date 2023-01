Want to hit some baseballs and raise some money for a good cause? You can on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Boss Sports Performance. Two Summit High athletes are raising money for their 4-year-old 'Sparrow,' Henley, who is battling cancer.

