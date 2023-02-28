Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
Published 6:01 PM

Nonprofit Friends of the Children, is expanding its services to La Pine

Friends of the Children is expanding its services to La Pine. The non-profit is partnering with the school district to make it happen.

Friends of the Children looks to help increase graduation rates by pairing students with mentors. In recent years the graduation rate in La Pine has been below the state average.    

The move to bring services to La Pine was made possible by support from the County, the Ford Family Foundation, Sunriver Women's Club and other organizations.

The non-profit says it already has the funding to cover three years of services in La Pine.

The decision to expand was fueled by data from the pandemic showing more children especially children of color struggling in school.

The non-profit has already hired two professional mentors to work with 16 kindergarteners in La Pine schools.  

The expansion also includes plans for a summer literacy camp for the La Pine kindergarteners with the goal of bringing them up to grade level expectations. 

Over the year, Friends of the Children has seen great success because mentors stay with kids through all 12 years of education.

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content