The High Desert Stampede is underway at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, and Saturday kicks off with the Rascal Rodeo from 10 a.m.-noon, which gives young people with physical and developmental challenges a chance to experience rodeo activities in a modified environment. Learn more and register here: https://www.rascalrodeo.org/registration/

