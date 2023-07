Roam, a restaurant at the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend, has added a special menu just for our furry four-legged friends, from Pawtastic Beef to Ruff Day Chicken. Each dish, small or large, comes with a complimentary tennis ball. (And yes, to-go dishes are available ... in a doggy bag, of course.)

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.