Weeks of thick smoke having a variety of impacts on Central Oregon businesses
The often-thick wildfire smoke lingering over the High Desert in recent weeks has had varied impacts on businesses, as NewsChannel 21's Tracee Tuesday reports.
The often-thick wildfire smoke lingering over the High Desert in recent weeks has had varied impacts on businesses, as NewsChannel 21's Tracee Tuesday reports.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.