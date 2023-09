The inaugural, three-day Cascade Equinox Festival got underway Friday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, featuring more than 50 musical acts. Our KTVZ.COM Poll asks if you plan to attend the event.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.