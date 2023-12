Mount Bachelor is set to open the all-new Skyliner lift on Tuesday. There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting and celebration kicking off at 7:30 that morning. The original lift was built in 1989 and only held four people. This new lift will hold six people. Also, starting Sunday, they'll be a social media "Golden Ticket Giveaway" - your chance to win the first spot on the new chair lift.

