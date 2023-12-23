Taylor Wyss’s sister offers family’s reaction to Sadie Cole’s sentencing: ‘Where’s the justice?’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday, we told you about the girlfriend of downtown Bend murder suspect, Caleb Cegers, who was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation. On Saturday, NewsChannel 21 spoke with Taylor Wyss's sister about the family's reaction to the sentencing.

Cegers girlfriend admitted to repeatedly punching a bartender at Duda's Billiards Bar. She later helped Cegers flee the scene the night Taylor Wyss of Redmond was shot and killed, allegedly by Cegers. Cegers and his brother then fled across the country, prompting a nationwide manhunt. They were eventually arrested in Tennessee.

Taylor Wyss's sister, Kendal, says her family didn't get a chance to speak in court Friday, and wanted to gives her family's thoughts on the trial. Cole entered a guilty plea to hindering prosecution and assault and received 10 days in jail, starting Jan. 10, and 18 months probation.

Kendal Wyss said, "We feel that justice wasn't served, and we feel it's a slap on the wrist. And we feel like the DA didn't fight very hard for us or our family, for Taylor."

"Her 10-day jail sentence -- she doesn't have to turn herself in till January 10th. So she gets to celebrate Christmas, New Year with her family. You know, Taylor doesn't get to do that. A man has lost his life. So where's the justice?"

Cole is also ordered to have no contact with the bartender, the bar or with Cegers. A status hearing in Caleb Cegers' case is set for Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.