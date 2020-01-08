Back To Winter Today

Local Forecast

The advance of the next winter blast will thicken our clouds through the morning and then deliver a good chance of mixed showers for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's and westerly winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph. With lows in the 20's, look for 1-2" of snow to accumulate overnight. Winds will be calm to light out of the south by morning.

This storm system has the potential to drop 1-2 feet of fresh snow on Mt. Bachelor between now and Saturday morning. Snow in the mountains will be heavy and persistent right through the coming weekend. Central Oregon will see an accumulation of 2-5 inches during that same time frame. We can also expect to see a brief break in storm activity Thursday afternoon and evening. Snow showers will also stay with us through the weekend and into next week.

