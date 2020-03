Weather

There were small spots of snow showers on Saturday, but mostly cloudy skies and strong northwesterly winds were the big story of the day.

Winds topped out at 22 m.p.h in Redmond. Those winds died down in the evening hours, and will drop into the single digits by around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A warm up is in store for Central Oregon next week, with temperatures hitting 61 degrees on Thursday.