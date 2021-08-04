Two recent hailstorms cause serious damage to some Bend-area homes

Weather

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two major hailstorms have hit the Bend area in less than two months, causing damage to some roofs and homes.

While hailstorms are not unusual in Central Oregon, a representative from Greenlee Construction tells NewsChannel 21 that both the amount of hail, and roof damage, is higher than usual.

He says two years ago, the Tumalo area had a lot of vegetation destroyed from hail, but this is the most home damage he's seen in a long time.

Since the most recent hailstorm hit on Monday, Greenlee Roofing has been overwhelmed with calls for roof inspections.

Tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4, Noah Chast will speak with Greenlee Roofing to discuss what can happen when hail over a half-inch in diameter hits your home, what steps you should take when a thunderstorm or hailstorm is imminent, and how best to assess damage and call a contractor.