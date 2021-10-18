Skip to Content
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:00 PM

We have an active weather week ahead, with a few breaks

KTVZ

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies stay mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday will be pretty mild, with highs reaching the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. The clouds will thicken later in the day and deliver a chance of showers by Wednesday morning. We will see a chance of showers through the day Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We will get a break between systems Thursday, when we see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-60s. The next wet and slow-moving system settles in Friday. It will keep us chilly and mostly cloudy with a chance of showers all weekend.

Katie Zuniga

