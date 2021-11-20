Chances for snowfall next week

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We'll see above average temperatures continue into Sunday where we will also see wind speeds pick up to 20 mph for Bend, Madras and Redmond. The rest of Central Oregon can expect fairly calm wind speeds around five to 10 mph.

Then those warmer temperatures will dip into the 40s for Monday and Tuesday where chances for snow begin Monday night for all of us at 30 percent. Those chances for snow continue Tuesday morning at 20 percent for Bend, La Pine, Madras, Sisters and Sunriver.

Then on Thursday our temperatures will climb back up into the 50s for partly cloudy skies.