Warm and mostly sunny for our Thanksgiving; showers may follow

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We started a warming trend Wednesday that continues into the night and has our highs in the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. We dip into the 30s that night.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for showers throughout the day. Highs will be above average in the mid-50s. We will stay under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

