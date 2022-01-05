Bend, Redmond plow crews busy clearing this week’s heavy, wet snowfall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Snow has blanketed Central Oregon over the past few days, leaving some higher-elevation areas with more than 20 inches of snow to shovel, plow or cope with, and several inches across many areas.

During winter operations, the city of Bend says it prioritizes the highest-use streets that accommodate the most drivers and for key access to hospitals, major employment areas, schools and transit routes.

Priority routes receive de-icing, sanding, and plowing first. Get plowing information and maps here and more winter tips from the city here.

Neighborhood streets are typically the last to be plowed in Bend. However, a service request form can be filled out with snow removal issues. (For icy roads, call (541) 317-3000 ext. 3)

Here's the city of Redmond's snow and ice operations page, including a link to their plan.

Noah Chast will meet with Bend and Redmond city officials to go over their residential neighborhood plowing plans. His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.