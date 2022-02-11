No records were broken Friday, but we’re still above for several days

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Friday night lows will range in the upper teens to mid-20s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Mostly, if not completely, clear skies will stay with us through Sunday. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and low to mid-60s Sunday.

With the next system moving in, clouds will thicken a bit Sunday night and then deliver a chance of showers Monday. This brief system will move through quickly and leave behind some cooler air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday. Skies will clear and we will warm back into the mid-50s by Thursday.

