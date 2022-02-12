‘Unseasonably warm’ Sunday on the horizon

Anticipate a nearly 70 degree Sunday, no new snow on the mountains

Happy Saturday!

Saturday night lows will range in the low 20's to mid-20s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Mostly, if not completely, clear skies will stay with us through Sunday. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 60s Sunday and upper 40's to mid 50s Monday.

With the next system moving in, clouds will thicken a bit Sunday night and then deliver a chance of showers Monday. This brief system will move through quickly and leave behind some cooler air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday. Skies will clear and we will warm back into the mid 60s by Thursday.