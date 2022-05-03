Sunshine and clear skies for Tuesday

Good morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to warmer conditions across the region. We were partly cloudy overnight but those clouds are quickly breaking up, making way for the sun as we move deeper into the morning.

This afternoon will be sunny with an average high of 62 degrees. Tonight we will be mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gusts as high as 18 mph.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US