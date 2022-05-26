Rainy, warm Thursday in C.O.

This morning we are waking up to a mostly cloudy start to our day. Central Oregon can expect a chance for rain showers today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a possible chance for thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m.,

The region is just a degree or two cooler today, averaging a high of 77 degrees and a low around 49 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and can gust as high as 23 mph.

Precipitation levels ranging between 20 to 40 percent throughout the day.

