Heat wave incoming, week of triple digits ahead

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Saturday night, with lows on the average side, in the upper 40s to high 50s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be above average Sunday, with the next warmup truly starting into Monday.

We will be in the mid 90s Sunday, with the chance for a heat wave starting Monday, with near record-breaking triple digits for several parts of Central Oregon through the entire week.

