Sunny and Warm Friday

Good morning, Central Oregon.

We are mostly sunny today with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gusts as high as 18 mph.

Mostly clear tonight with a low around 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the 90's and more sun.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US