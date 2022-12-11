COCC, Redmond, Jefferson County school districts cancel Monday classes, Crook County on 2-hour delay

(Update: More closures, delays)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as Central Oregon Community College and the Redmond and Jefferson County school districts have canceled Monday classes and programs.

All COCC classes and events are canceled and all campuses are closed on Monday. All services and departments will be unavailable for the day.

The Crook County School District instead called a two-hour delay in classes on Monday.

"Students riding school buses must arrive at the bus stop two hours later than the regularly scheduled time," the district said. "Lunch and supper will still be served, and all schools will be dismissed at the same time in the afternoon as a typical school day." More details about athletics and school schedules at their website.

In canceling classes, the Redmond School District cited "weather conditions and the unpredictable amount of time it will take to clear all roadways, parking lots, walkways, and bus turnaround locations needed for safe travel."

Redmond Proficiency Academy and High Desert Montessori School in Redmond also will be closed due to the snow, officials said.

Powell Butte Charter School also will be closed Monday. "The snow load on the old mods (module classrooms) is cause for concern and we will remove it before students return," Administrator Kevin Milner said, adding, "Stay safe and warm!"

Boulden Rogen Early Childhood Academy closed all Redmond and Prineville locations and said they will follow Bend-La Pine Schools' call on whether to delay or close the Bend campus.

Meanwhile, in Wheeler County, Fossil also has canceled school for Monday due to the weather and road conditions, according to Superintendent Jim Smith.

Due to expected poor road conditions, Redmond's Cascade Swim Center will have a delayed opening, expected to be 10 a.m., according to the Redmond Area Park and Rec District.

The snowstorm also impacted some weekend activities. The Redmond Community Choir's concert scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Redmond High School also was canceled.

We'll have updates as we receive them -- please keep us posted at stories@ktvz.com.