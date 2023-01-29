Cold blast brings snow, wind, slick roads, crashes to High Desert; Mt. Bachelor lifts hit by power outages

Three lifts open on backup power at noon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregonians woke up to a fairly thin layer of snow Sunday morning as a predicted Arctic front swept in, bringing bitterly cold temperatures and making for slick roads and crashes.

Bend-area weather spotters reported from 1.5 to more than 3 inches of snow, depending on location, while Redmond and Madras got about an inch and Sisters 2 inches before the clouds left and blue-sky sunshine ruled.

Though no record lows were reported -- it is January, after all -- official airport temperatures early Sunday dropped as low as 1 degree at Madras, 5 at Bend and Sisters, 7 at Prineville and 10 at Redmond.

After highs generally in the teens, it's expected to drop even a few degrees colder Sunday night and early Monday, mostly to 3-6 degrees, under more clear skies -- except for some patchy freezing fog.

The winds that gusted to 25-30 mph Sunday and Sunday night should lighten up Monday, as temperatures climb back toward freezing and maybe a few degrees above in places.

Police agencies and fire medics responded to numerous crashes around the region Saturday night and Sunday, two of which closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for hours Saturday night. Most others resulted in minimal if any delays for motorists, according to ODOT TripCheck.

The city of Bend said its crews were out sanding streets Sunday morning and were monitoring the situation.

Mt. Bachelor also got only a few inches of new snow from the weekend storm, but the winds and very cold temperatures led to power outages that shut lift operations until midday, when three lifts reopened for the afternoon, on backup power.