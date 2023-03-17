Great weather on the High Desert for St. Patrick’s Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Central Oregon!

We're getting a bit of the 'Luck O' the Irish' to close out the work week, with warming temperatures under clear skies. Highs today will be in the low 50s and we'll stay dry all day. Winds will stay a gentle 5-10 mph. Look for some cloud cover to roll in overnight tonight and lows in the high 20s -- about five degrees warmer on average compared to yesterday.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, but continue the warming trend. Despite the clouds, we'll stay dry with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight, the increased cloud cover will keep some of the heat from the sun near the surface, and our lows will continue to rise to the mid 30s.

By Sunday, we have a decent chance of getting some rain, and although highs will stay toward the low 50s, we will begin a cooling trend to start the week.

Have a great weekend!

