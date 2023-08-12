‘Excessive heat warning’ issued for much of Central Oregon; temps over 100 seen from Monday to Thursday

(Update: Updated forecast)

Forecasters, health officials advise steps to avoid heat-related illness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The National Weather Service in Pendleton on Sunday issued an excessive heat warning for much of Central Oregon and other areas of the state from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Thursday, warning of “dangerously hot conditions, with temperatures up to 103 to 109” degrees expected.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” forecasters said.

Other areas are under a heat advisory, for temperatures up to 100 degrees.

They noted that the hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures over 100 degrees for most lower elevations of the region. Temperatures over 100 are also fairly certain for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Deschutes County health officials noted that Central Oregon will also likely experience more poor air quality over the next several days. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Deschutes County through Sunday.

It is important to stay informed about forecast temperatures and air quality. Check current air quality conditions and learn more about how to protect yourself during periods of smoke on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog.

As temperatures increase, so do heat-related illnesses. Deschutes County Public Health suggests the following strategies to stay healthy during periods of smoke and heat:

Drink water and bring extra bottles for yourself and others.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Talk to your doctor first if you are on water pills.

Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Use air conditioning or a fan.

Don’t use a fan to blow extremely hot air on yourself – when temperatures cool and air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out and cool homes and businesses

Wear lightweight and loose clothing.

Avoid using your stove or oven – plan ahead so you don’t need to generate additional heat in your home for meal preparation.

Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day (3 - 7 p.m.)

Anyone can get heat-related illnesses. So think about the family and friends who may need you to check on them during extreme heat. People who are very young, elderly, overweight or have medical conditions are at higher risk, as are athletes or those who work outdoors.

“People may not realize that heat-related illnesses can be deadly,” said Dr. Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County Health Officer “so extremely hot temperatures should not be taken lightly.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

Symptoms of heat stroke include: