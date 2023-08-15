C.O.’s outdoor workers are working to keep cool during this week’s heat wave, under new state regulations

BEND, Ore.(KTVZ) -- As most High Desert residents know - and feel - this week's forecast is for more temperatures reaching the triple digits across Central Oregon, before they cool down. But that doesn't mean workers who must spend much or all of their time outdoors can stop doing their jobs.

According to new rules adopted by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA), if the heat index is 80 degrees or higher, employers are required to provide access to shade, water, and training to prevent heat illness.

The agency adopted the new rules to protect agricultural and other workers from excessive heat, as well as wildfire smoke. Workers must get access to shade, cool water, breaks and training. The agency said the rules are the most protective of their kind in the country.

KGW aired this report when the rules took effect last year.

