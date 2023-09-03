Skip to Content
Cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain fore-casted for our Labor Day holiday

Happy Labor Day weekend Central Oregon!

Rainy days on and off, are expected once again with a slight chance for us to see some lightning and hear some thunder.  Not so much on Sunday, but a few showers are not out of the question. Our weather models indicate, there may be a slight chance of rain on Monday, Labor Day, but a mix of clouds and sunshine should be the best way to define our Labor Day holiday.

