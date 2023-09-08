Warm weekend, light winds and a mix of clouds and sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are likely to be the best way to define the day with highs in the 80s in most locations today.

The mercury in the thermometer will not only be in the 80s today, but once again on Sunday. Clouds may develop over the Cascades later this afternoon, and a rogue shower may pop up before sunset, but for the most part a quiet pattern is expected.

Overnight temps will be on the cool side as lows dip into the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear so if you want to do some star gazing tonight you may want to bring along a sweater or sweatshirt.

Sunday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but even with the cloud cover from time to time the temps will still be topping out in the low 80s.

Smoke is still being generated by the wildfires along and west of the Cascades. Although the smoke has not migrated east to Central Oregon, the warmer pattern may allow more smoke to travel our way. I am not seeing anything like the hazardous smoke scenario of August, but some smoke is possible to return next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US