Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 2:55PM PST until December 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW FOR THE CASCADES LATER THIS WEEK WITH FREEZING RAIN

POSSIBLE IN THE UPPER HOOD RIVER VALLEY…

Heavy precipitation is expected Wednesday evening through Friday.

Snow levels will start out low in the Cascades, then rise above

pass level by Thursday evening. Cold air is expected to remain in

the low elevation valleys within the North Oregon Cascades and

the Upper Hood River Valley for ice accumulation. Snow levels drop

back down below the passes late Friday night or Saturday.

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 4500 feet, heavy snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 25 inches. For the

Winter Weather Advisory in valleys between 2500 feet and 3500

feet, freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to

0.25 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4

PM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM

Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

most significant ice impact may be on Highway 22 between

Marion Forks and the junction with Highway 20. Ice

accumulation may also cause trees to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gust up to 45 mph above 4500

feet, and may cause areas of blowing snow or bring down tree

branches. Winds will gust up to 35 mph above 2500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions and chain requirements for the state

you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.