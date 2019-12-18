Skip to Content
today at 12:25 pm
Published 3:00 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 3:00AM PST until December 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County to include Highway 97 from Spring
Creek north to Crescent.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 1 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

