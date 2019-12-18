Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 3:00AM PST until December 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County to include Highway 97 from Spring

Creek north to Crescent.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 1 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.