Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 3:00AM PST until December 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph in exposed areas.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County to include Highway 97 from Spring
Creek north to Crescent.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 1 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.