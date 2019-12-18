Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 3:08PM PST until December 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County to include Highway 97 from Spring Creek

north to Crescent. Highway 140 at Bly Mountain will also be

impacted.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.