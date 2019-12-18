Winter Weather Advisory issued December 18 at 3:08PM PST until December 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph in exposed areas.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County to include Highway 97 from Spring Creek
north to Crescent. Highway 140 at Bly Mountain will also be
impacted.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.