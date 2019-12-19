High Wind Warning issued December 19 at 2:37PM PST until December 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Winds may gust as
high as 70 mph Friday night into Saturday. For the Wind
Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Winter
Rim and areas to the east of the rim, and the Warner
Mountains. The strongest winds will affect Oregon Highway 42
between Paisley and Silver Lake.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Holiday decorations may
be disturbed and blown about.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.