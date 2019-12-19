Wind Advisory issued December 19 at 2:37PM PST until December 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 30

to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Winds may gust as

high as 70 mph Friday night into Saturday. For the Wind

Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Winter

Rim and areas to the east of the rim, and the Warner

Mountains. The strongest winds will affect Oregon Highway 42

between Paisley and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Holiday decorations may

be disturbed and blown about.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.